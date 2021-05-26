Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

