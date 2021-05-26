Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $507.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.08 and its 200-day moving average is $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.