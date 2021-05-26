Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,700 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

