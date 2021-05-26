Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

