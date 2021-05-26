Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.67). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

ALT traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 1,072,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,989. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Altimmune by 5.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

