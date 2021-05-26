Altius Minerals Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

ALS stock opened at C$17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.34 million and a PE ratio of -59.83. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.61 and a 1 year high of C$19.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

