Altius Minerals Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

