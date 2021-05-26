Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in May

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698. The company has a market cap of $79.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 38.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

