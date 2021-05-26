Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in May

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698. The company has a market cap of $79.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 38.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

