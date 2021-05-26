Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Itau BBA Securities

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.60 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 291,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,753,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.