Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,300 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.