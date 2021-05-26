American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $33.26

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.26, but opened at $34.29. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 50,423 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $142,070,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

