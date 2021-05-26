American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.93 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.