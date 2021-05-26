American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.67. 10,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

