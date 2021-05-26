American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

