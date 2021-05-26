American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 644,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

