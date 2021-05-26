American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

