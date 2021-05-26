AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.450-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,673. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

