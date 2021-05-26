Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,406. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $58.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

