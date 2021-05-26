Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. 874,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

