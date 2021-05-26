Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce $8.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBBP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 1,806,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

