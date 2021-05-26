Analysts Issue Forecasts for Subaru Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FUJHY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Earnings History and Estimates for Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit