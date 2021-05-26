Analysts Issue Forecasts for Subaru Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FUJHY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

