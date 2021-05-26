Analysts Offer Predictions for Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightspeed POS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.27. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

