Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortum Oyj (FOJCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS: FOJCY) recently:

5/26/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/21/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/14/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/11/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/12/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

