Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortum Oyj (FOJCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS: FOJCY) recently:
- 5/26/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/21/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/14/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 5/11/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/22/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 4/12/2021 – Fortum Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.
