Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,298.29

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,298.29 ($30.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ABF traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,350 ($30.70). 732,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,353.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

