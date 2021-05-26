Analysts Set Expectations for Fury Gold Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FURY opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.23. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

