Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $48.44

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,140. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.