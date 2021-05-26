Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $257.63

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $322.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

