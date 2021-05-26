Analyzing CleanSpark (CLSK) & Its Competitors

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one of 63 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CleanSpark to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% CleanSpark Competitors -24.27% -18.04% -2.56%

11.3% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CleanSpark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 CleanSpark Competitors 336 1863 2776 51 2.51

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.25%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 14.47%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark’s peers have a beta of -12.07, meaning that their average stock price is 1,307% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million -$23.35 million -32.71 CleanSpark Competitors $1.54 billion $57.79 million 60.04

CleanSpark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CleanSpark peers beat CleanSpark on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

