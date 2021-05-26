Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

