Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina Sells 46,444 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.25 and its 200-day moving average is $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
