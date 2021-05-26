Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina Sells 46,444 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.25 and its 200-day moving average is $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

