Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill Sells 1,308 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.41.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

