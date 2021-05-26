Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill Sells 1,308 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.41.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
