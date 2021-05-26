Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average is $335.41.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.