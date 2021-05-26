APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,321. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

