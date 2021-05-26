Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after buying an additional 66,929 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

