Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.56.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

