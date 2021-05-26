Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 228,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

AAPL stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

