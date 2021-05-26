Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $144.27 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.
AAPL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.50. 1,838,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,069,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
