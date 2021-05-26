Apriem Advisors Buys 165 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 90,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.