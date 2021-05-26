Apriem Advisors Sells 119 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.21. 452,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

