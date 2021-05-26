Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 192.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

APTV traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

