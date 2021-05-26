APY.Finance (APY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00355355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00839696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032099 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,997,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

