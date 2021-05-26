Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $6.59 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00061944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00361049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00189245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00856367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

