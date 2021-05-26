Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

