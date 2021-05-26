Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

