Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LB opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

