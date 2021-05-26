Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $166.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,518 shares of company stock worth $552,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

