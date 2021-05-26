Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 265,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

