Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

