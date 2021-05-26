ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $42.55 million and $1.37 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00355355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00839696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032099 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,225,826 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.