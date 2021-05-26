Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Given “No Recommendation” Rating at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ARW opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.59. The stock has a market cap of £539.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

