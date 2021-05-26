Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Given “No Recommendation” Rating at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
ARW opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.59. The stock has a market cap of £539.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97.
About Arrow Global Group
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.